Dr. Jonathan Bernstein, MD
Dr. Jonathan Bernstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Bernstein Allergy Group, 4665 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236, (513) 931-0775
Bernstein Allergy Group, 8444 Winton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231, (513) 931-0775, Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm, Tuesday 7:30am - 5:00pm, Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm, Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Montgomery Rd, 11005 Montgomery Rd Fl 2, Cincinnati, OH 45249, (513) 931-0775
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Bethesda North Hospital
Christ Hospital
Good Samaritan Hospital
Kettering Health Dayton
The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
AvMed
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Cofinity
Coventry Health Care
First Health
Humana
Medical Mutual of Ohio
MultiPlan
Mutual of Omaha
Sagamore Health Network
UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Helped my wife get answers to a complex medical issue. Helped her manage her symptoms that were before unmanageable.
About Dr. Jonathan Bernstein, MD
Internal Medicine
38 years of experience
English
NPI: 1093713638
Education & Certifications
Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Cleveland Clinic
University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Kenyon College
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.