Overview of Dr. Jonathan Bernstein, MD

Dr. Jonathan Bernstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Bernstein works at Specialty Eye Institute in Toledo, OH with other offices in Adrian, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.