Dr. Jonathan Black, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Carolina Allergy & Asthma Consultants1 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 929-0290
- 2 115 Blarney Dr Ste 113, Columbia, SC 29223 Directions (803) 788-8603
- 3 1530 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-2490
Carolina Allergy & Asthma Consultants100 Palmetto Health Pkwy Ste 340, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 407-0701
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Black truly listened to my concerns, built rapport with my child, proposed testing and a treatment plan. He is attentive and pays attention to detail and put me at ease. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of an allergist.
- Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black has seen patients for Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
