Dr. Jonathan Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Black, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Black, MD
Dr. Jonathan Black, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester Med Sch and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black's Office Locations
-
1
The Center for Gynecologic Oncology12741 Miramar Pkwy Ste 302, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 602-9723Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Center for Gynecologic Oncology600 S Pine Island Rd Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 602-9723
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Black?
Excellent, attention to the patient, the staff is courteous, professional and seems like they actually like their job, very efficient. Clean environment. Short wait.
About Dr. Jonathan Black, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700106184
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- University of Rochester Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Black speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.