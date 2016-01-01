Dr. Jonathan Blau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Blau, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Blau, MD
Dr. Jonathan Blau, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Blau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Blau's Office Locations
-
1
Los Angeles Bone and Joint Institute16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 1150, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 477-0787
-
2
Valley Presbyterian Hospital15107 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 782-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blau?
About Dr. Jonathan Blau, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1396066619
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blau works at
Dr. Blau has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Blau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.