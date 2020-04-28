See All Oncologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Jonathan Blitzer, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Blitzer, MD

Dr. Jonathan Blitzer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Blitzer works at UCI UNIVERSITY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blitzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OB/GYN University Associates - Long Beach
    2810 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-2824
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Secondary Malignancies
Erythropoietin Test
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Erythropoietin Test
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 28, 2020
    Dr. Blitzer has been treating me over a year now for my 2 cancers. He is the utmost professional with the most warm hearted and caring attitude. He explains everything in detail to me and my family members and is available to address any inquiries I have. His treatment plan for my condition is encouraging and he also ordered additional testing to ensure nothing was left out, which I sincerely appreciated. I don't feel I am in a rushed environment but a very calm and peaceful setting and his entire staff have been so very kind every time I visited the office. His office located at the Todd Cancer Pavilion in Long Beach is quite beautiful, serene and with ample space to ensure privacy. It is extremely clean and well maintained. I am very lucky and fortunate to have Dr. Blitzer as my oncologist and I could not recommend him highly enough.
    Maria MLR — Apr 28, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Blitzer, MD
    About Dr. Jonathan Blitzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912967324
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Hlth Scis Ctr
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Blitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blitzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blitzer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Blitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blitzer works at UCI UNIVERSITY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Blitzer’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Blitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blitzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

