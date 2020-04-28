Dr. Jonathan Blitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Blitzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Blitzer, MD
Dr. Jonathan Blitzer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Blitzer works at
Dr. Blitzer's Office Locations
OB/GYN University Associates - Long Beach2810 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2824Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blitzer has been treating me over a year now for my 2 cancers. He is the utmost professional with the most warm hearted and caring attitude. He explains everything in detail to me and my family members and is available to address any inquiries I have. His treatment plan for my condition is encouraging and he also ordered additional testing to ensure nothing was left out, which I sincerely appreciated. I don't feel I am in a rushed environment but a very calm and peaceful setting and his entire staff have been so very kind every time I visited the office. His office located at the Todd Cancer Pavilion in Long Beach is quite beautiful, serene and with ample space to ensure privacy. It is extremely clean and well maintained. I am very lucky and fortunate to have Dr. Blitzer as my oncologist and I could not recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Jonathan Blitzer, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Hlth Scis Ctr
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blitzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blitzer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Blitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.