Dr. Jonathan Block, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Block, MD
Dr. Jonathan Block, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Lewis County General Hospital, MVHS St. Luke's Campus and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Dr. Block's Office Locations
Amidon Medical Group Pllc2 Ellinwood Dr, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 724-1012
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewis County General Hospital
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. BLock is thorough. He looks at the whole patient and follows up on suggestions.
About Dr. Jonathan Block, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1770679763
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Block has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Block accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Block has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Block on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Block speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.
