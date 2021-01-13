Dr. Jonathan Blum, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Blum, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Blum, DPM
Dr. Jonathan Blum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Blum works at
Dr. Blum's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Associates of Osceola604 OAK COMMONS BLVD, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 987-2987Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Orthopaedic Associates of Osceola - Saint Cloud1600 Budinger Ave, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 589-7513
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blum?
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Jonathan Blum, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1407824410
Education & Certifications
- Health South Larkin Hospital
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blum works at
Dr. Blum has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.