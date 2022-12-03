Dr. Jonathan Bolthouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolthouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Bolthouse, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Bolthouse, MD
Dr. Jonathan Bolthouse, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Bolthouse works at
Dr. Bolthouse's Office Locations
SHMG Urologic Oncology145 Michigan St NE Ste 5500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-7333
Spectrum Health Medical Group4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7333
SHMG Urology - West Pavilion6105 Wilson Ave SW # 101, Wyoming, MI 49418 Directions (616) 267-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice compassionate.
About Dr. Jonathan Bolthouse, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolthouse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolthouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolthouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolthouse has seen patients for Circumcision, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolthouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolthouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolthouse.
