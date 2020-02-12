Dr. Jonathan Bookout, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bookout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Bookout, DMD
Dr. Jonathan Bookout, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Evans, GA.
Aspen Dental4429 Washington Rd, Evans, GA 30809
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
He was able to examine me and give me all the options for care! And offered open referrals to whom ever I wanted. I was in pain and decided to have 2 teeth extracted; the doctor and his team were able to find a way to take care of me the same day. I'm so thankful. All the while he explained and took great lengths to ease my anxiety. During the procedure I felt very little pain, and my antibiotics were waiting for me at my pharmacy.
Dentistry
English
NPI: 1861874638
Dr. Bookout accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bookout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bookout works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bookout. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
