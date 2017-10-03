See All Plastic Surgeons in Marrero, LA
Dr. Jonathan Boraski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Marrero, LA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Boraski, MD

Dr. Jonathan Boraski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus and West Jefferson Medical Center.

Dr. Boraski works at Westbank Plastic Surgery LLC in Marrero, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boraski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westbank Plastic Surgery LLC
    1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste S640, Marrero, LA 70072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 349-6460
  2. 2
    1542 Tulane Ave Rm 734, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 568-4750
  3. 3
    University Medical Center
    2000 Canal St # T2720, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 377-8636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus
  • West Jefferson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 03, 2017
    Very attentive ,Listen to your Questions ,Gives best answer he can ,
    Flo Zeringue in Ama,La — Oct 03, 2017
    About Dr. Jonathan Boraski, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245231612
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSU Cosmetic, Plastic &amp; Reconstructive Surgery|lsuhsc
    Residency
    • La State University School Of Med|Tulane University General General Surgery|Tulane University School Of Med
    Internship
    • Charity Hosp New Orleans
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University|Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Boraski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boraski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boraski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boraski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Boraski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boraski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boraski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boraski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

