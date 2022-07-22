See All Neurosurgeons in Montgomery, OH
Dr. Jonathan Borden, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jonathan Borden, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (87)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Borden, MD

Dr. Jonathan Borden, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.

Dr. Borden works at Advanced Neurosurgery Inc in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Matthew Grabowski, MD
Dr. Matthew Grabowski, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Gene Barnett, MD
Dr. Gene Barnett, MD
4.5 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD
Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Borden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Montgomery
    10496 Montgomery Rd Ste 201, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 230-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
  • Trihealth Evendale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Diseases Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Span
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Borden?

    Jul 22, 2022
    Ct lumber chip bone Very nice dr Then I was already have surgery got canceled
    Mindy — Jul 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Borden, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Borden, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Borden to family and friends

    Dr. Borden's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Borden

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Borden, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Borden, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336251834
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tufts-New England Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tufts-New England Med Sch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Borden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borden works at Advanced Neurosurgery Inc in Montgomery, OH. View the full address on Dr. Borden’s profile.

    Dr. Borden has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Borden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Borden, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.