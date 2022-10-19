See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Jonathan Botts, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (48)
Map Pin Small Sherman Oaks, CA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Botts, MD

Dr. Jonathan Botts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Botts works at Los Angeles Orthopaedic Institute in Sherman Oaks, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Botts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Orthopaedic Institute
    4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 615, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 905-2222
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    38660 Medical Center Dr Ste A250, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 267-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center
  • Sherman Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Elbow Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Elbow Surgery

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 19, 2022
    He explained things my surgeon hadn't, considered 2 alternative treatments for my knee and opted for the less invasive. I already feel much better!
    Laura I. — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Botts, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457506347
    Education & Certifications

    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    • Orthopedic Surgery
