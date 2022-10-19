Dr. Jonathan Botts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Botts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.
Los Angeles Orthopaedic Institute4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 615, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 905-2222Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 38660 Medical Center Dr Ste A250, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 267-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He explained things my surgeon hadn't, considered 2 alternative treatments for my knee and opted for the less invasive. I already feel much better!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1457506347
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Botts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Botts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Botts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botts.
