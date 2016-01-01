Dr. Brand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Brand, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Brand, MD
Dr. Jonathan Brand, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Brand works at
Dr. Brand's Office Locations
Ocean View Psychiatric Health Facility2600 Redondo Ave Ste 500, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 304-1740
Central City Community Health Center5970 S CENTRAL AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90001 Directions (323) 234-3280
Collaborative Neuroscience Network Inc.12772 Valley View St Ste 3, Garden Grove, CA 92845 Directions (310) 306-6150
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Brand, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1548259401
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brand accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brand works at
Dr. Brand has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.