Dr. Jonathan Bratter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Bratter, DO
Dr. Jonathan Bratter, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bratter's Office Locations
- 1 1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 202, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (305) 944-2902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone in the office was very professional. I didn't have to wait long. I was out in a timely manner. I would highly recommend his office and staff. Please keep up the excellent job.
About Dr. Jonathan Bratter, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
1891904850
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bratter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bratter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bratter has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bratter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Bratter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bratter.
