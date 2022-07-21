Dr. Jonathan Brent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Brent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Brent, MD
Dr. Jonathan Brent, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University Vagelos College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Brent works at
Dr. Brent's Office Locations
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brent helped diagnose me after I spent 3 years suffering and saw 5 other MDs. He is a great doctor and it’s a shame that a few ungrateful, patients are able to leave multiple unkind reviews.
About Dr. Jonathan Brent, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1356683734
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Columbia University Vagelos College Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Neurology
