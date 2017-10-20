Overview

Dr. Jonathan Brewer, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Brewer works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.