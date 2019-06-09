Overview of Dr. Jonathan Bridges, MD

Dr. Jonathan Bridges, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bridges works at Hematology Oncology Associates in Sylacauga, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hemophilia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.