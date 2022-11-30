Dr. Jonathan Brugger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brugger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Brugger, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Brugger, MD
Dr. Jonathan Brugger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Upstate Med U/SUNY and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Brugger works at
Dr. Brugger's Office Locations
University Parkway2401 University Pkwy Ste 102B, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 351-1200
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth620 John Paul Jones Cir Bldg 1, Portsmouth, VA 23708 Directions (757) 953-2958
Retina Care Consultants P.A.3550 S Tamiami Trl Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 351-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brugger is a partner with Dr Shane and saw me in an emergency situation of a partially detached retina about 3 weeks before my first trip to Europe. He took his time to carefully explain how I could not wait until I returned to do the surgical repair. He also explained the option that would still allow me to fly. Overall, he made me feel very comfortable with his plan of action to what had to be done. He repaired the retina, I made my first trip to Europe , has a wonderful time, and all due to his care and expertise. I would highly recommend Jonathan Bruggar for his expertise and knowledge.
About Dr. Jonathan Brugger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Charles Retina Institute / University Of Tennessee
- Naval Medical Center-Portsmouth
- Upstate Med U/SUNY
- Ophthalmology
