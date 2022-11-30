Overview of Dr. Jonathan Brugger, MD

Dr. Jonathan Brugger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Upstate Med U/SUNY and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Brugger works at Retina Care Consultants in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Portsmouth, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.