Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Burke, DMD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Burke, DMD
Dr. Jonathan Burke, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital
Dr. Burke's Office Locations
Lanzi and Burke Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons449 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MetLife
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kathy the implant coordinator for the office is absolutely fantastic !! Was so helpful the whole time with my daughters surgeries! And so caring and compassionate
About Dr. Jonathan Burke, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1275596082
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.