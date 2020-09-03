See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Jonathan Burke, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Burke, DMD

Dr. Jonathan Burke, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital

Dr. Burke works at Lanzi and Burke Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Sewell, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lanzi and Burke Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons
    449 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dental Implant
Excision
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
Dental Implant
Excision
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 03, 2020
    Kathy the implant coordinator for the office is absolutely fantastic !! Was so helpful the whole time with my daughters surgeries! And so caring and compassionate
    — Sep 03, 2020
    About Dr. Jonathan Burke, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1275596082
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

