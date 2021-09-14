Dr. Jonathan Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Burnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Burnett, MD
Dr. Jonathan Burnett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in American Fork, UT. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Burnett works at
Dr. Burnett's Office Locations
Intermountain North Valley Pediatrics98 N 1100 E Ste 201, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (435) 264-5822
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very kind, caring and knowledgeable. He’s been very helpful for my kids
About Dr. Jonathan Burnett, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1790006237
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri At Kansas City School Of Medicine
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnett works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.