Dr. Jonathan Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Burns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Burns, MD
Dr. Jonathan Burns, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Sparks, NV. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Dr. Burns works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Burns' Office Locations
-
1
Spine Nevada780 Vista Blvd Ste 100, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 348-8800
-
2
Sweetwater Pain and Spine10451 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 870-1480
-
3
Sarasota Pain Relief Centers3945 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 926-2270
-
4
Sarasota Pain Relief Center - Bee Ridge3920 Bee Ridge Rd Ste F, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 926-2270
-
5
Bee Ridge3945 PARK RD, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 926-2270
-
6
Spine Nevada1470 Medical Pkwy Ste 220, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 348-8800
-
7
Reno Office9990 Double R Blvd Ste 200, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 348-8800
-
8
Sweetwater Pain and Spine343 Elm St Ste 202, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 870-1480
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burns?
Dr. Burns and Erin are AMAZING!!!! Even Casey the gentleman that takes notes of our visit is sweet and kind. The office staff are great too always polite. I have never had any issues with billing or insurance. I have been a patient of Dr. Burns for about 10 years. He is the most wonderful, kindest understanding doctor I have ever met. Dr. Burns and Erin make a fabulous team! They are always there for me when I need them. I have a really bad back and Dr. Burns makes sure that I am as pain free as I can be. He always listens to me and NEVER judges me or makes assuptions. Being on pain management is hard because other doctors see that you are on pain meds and assume you are a drug addict or wanting to seek drugs. Dr. Burns and Erin never make me feel like I am a druggie seeking pain meds. The injuections that I have to get to help my pain are intimidating and can be painful. However, Dr. Burns is always so gentle and explains what he is doing before he does it. I don't know how he does it
About Dr. Jonathan Burns, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1184745465
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.