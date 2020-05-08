Overview

Dr. Jonathan Carlson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.



Dr. Carlson works at Hawaii Pain & Spine in Kailua, HI with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.