Dr. Jonathan J Carmouche, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan J Carmouche, MD
Dr. Jonathan J Carmouche, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 510-6200Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carmouche is the best of the best spinal surgeries! And I’m living proof. He has preformed lumbar and cervical surgeries on me over the past five years. Presently I work out three times a week with a trainer and follow a routine of strength and cardio exercises on days with out my trainer. I’m in the best physical health I have ever been in! Again I will say I Was Truly Blessed To Be put in his path. If you are referred to him please understand that because he is such a brilliant surgeon you may have to wait to get a initial elevation. But I promise you he is well worth the wait! Dr. Carmouche truly changed my life, and am so grateful!
About Dr. Jonathan J Carmouche, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1275562589
Education & Certifications
- Twin Cities Spine Center
- University Of Rochester Med Center
- George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carmouche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmouche accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carmouche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carmouche has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carmouche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Carmouche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carmouche.
