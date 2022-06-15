See All Psychiatrists in Orange Park, FL
Dr. Jonathan Carvajal, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (29)
Map Pin Small Orange Park, FL
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Carvajal, MD

Dr. Jonathan Carvajal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Hispanoamericana and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Carvajal works at Mandarin Pain Solutions, PLLC in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Tobacco Use Disorder and Alcohol Withdrawal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carvajal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orange Park Medical Center
    2001 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 639-8500
  2. 2
    Jonathan Carvajal MD
    3948 Sunbeam Rd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 296-3533
  3. 3
    2950 Halcyon Ln Ste 705, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Palm Coast
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Tobacco Use Disorder
Alcohol Withdrawal
Anxiety
Tobacco Use Disorder
Alcohol Withdrawal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 15, 2022
    Wonderful. Very kind, listens, seems empathetic. Recently, I had a sort of mini crisis and he worked me right in to his busy schedule. Really glad I found Dr. Carvajol. He also offers TMS. I did so TMS, and unfortunately it didn’t work for me, but can work for many. He is so open and accommodating and keeps working with me to try to get things right for me.
    JaxPA — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Carvajal, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063778835
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cornell Univ Med Coll, Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center
    Internship
    • Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Hispanoamericana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Carvajal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carvajal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carvajal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carvajal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carvajal has seen patients for Anxiety, Tobacco Use Disorder and Alcohol Withdrawal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carvajal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Carvajal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carvajal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carvajal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carvajal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

