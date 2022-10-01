See All Ophthalmologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Jonathan Casciano, MD

Ophthalmology
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Casciano, MD

Dr. Jonathan Casciano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan / Ann Arbor

Dr. Casciano works at Arkansas Ophthalmology Associates in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Casciano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arkansas Ophthalmology Associates
    5 Saint Vincent Cir Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 661-1123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Adenovirus Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Lens Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctivitis With Pseudomembrane Chevron Icon
Cornea Guttata With Anterior Polar Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Episcleritis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Gonococcal Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iris Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lens Disorders Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Conjunctiva Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Varicella Zoster Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wrong Power Intraocular Lens Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 01, 2022
    Nice office. Zack its very knowledgeable, patience, and caring. Offices like this are hard to find anymore. I recommend this practice to anyone who has eye concerns.
    — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Casciano, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1518182526
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Casciano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casciano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casciano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casciano works at Arkansas Ophthalmology Associates in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Casciano’s profile.

    Dr. Casciano has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casciano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Casciano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casciano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

