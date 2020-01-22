Overview of Dr. Jonathan Castro, MD

Dr. Jonathan Castro, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Warrensville Heights, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Akron General Medical Center and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Castro works at South Pointe Hospital in Warrensville Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.