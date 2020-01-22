Dr. Jonathan Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Castro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Castro, MD
Dr. Jonathan Castro, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Warrensville Heights, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Akron General Medical Center and Marymount Hospital.
Dr. Castro works at
Dr. Castro's Office Locations
South Pointe Hospital20000 Harvard Ave, Warrensville Heights, OH 44122 Directions (888) 524-9245Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Positive environment, very helpful and professional staff, especially Mrs. Sheena. Thank you for your assistance. Dr. Castro was very knowledgeable and took time to listen and include my thoughts in my healthcare recovery. Thank you for your kindness and your expertise.
About Dr. Jonathan Castro, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1790901502
Education & Certifications
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
- NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Akron General Medical Center
- Marymount Hospital
Dr. Castro works at
