Overview of Dr. Jonathan Chang, MD

Dr. Jonathan Chang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Pacific Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc. in Alhambra, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.