Dr. Jonathan Chappell, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Chappell, MD
Dr. Jonathan Chappell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Nash General Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Chappell's Office Locations
Wake Orthopaedics3009 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 232-5020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cary Office222 Ashville Ave Ste 20, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 235-0616Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wake Orthopaedics110 Kildaire Park Dr Ste 106, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 235-0616
Garner Office400 US 70 Hwy E Ste 100, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 882-7833Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Raleigh Office10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 11, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 714-6184Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Apex Office120 Healthplex Way Ste 206, Apex, NC 27502 Directions (919) 232-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Betsy Johnson Hospital
- Nash General Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Chappell was my second opinion Dr and I wish I had found him first!! Following my surgery with another surgeon, I developed a rare neurological condition. After my previous surgeon nor numerous ER visits could tell me what was wrong with me , Dr Chappell immediately diagnosed what was wrong! I highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Jonathan Chappell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1114066784
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Sports Institute
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Davidson College
