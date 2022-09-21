Overview of Dr. Jonathan Chappell, MD

Dr. Jonathan Chappell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Nash General Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Chappell works at Wake Orthopaedics in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC, Garner, NC and Apex, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.