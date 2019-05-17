Dr. Jonathan Charney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Charney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Charney, MD
Dr. Jonathan Charney, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Charney works at
Dr. Charney's Office Locations
Astra Medical Pllc1111 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 831-2886
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jonathan Charney is a wonderful, caring, competent neurologist.
About Dr. Jonathan Charney, MD
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Charney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charney works at
Dr. Charney has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Charney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charney.
