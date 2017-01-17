Dr. Jonathan Cheang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Cheang, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Cheang, MD
Dr. Jonathan Cheang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from De La Salle University Emilio Aguinaldo College of Medicine.
Dr. Cheang works at
Dr. Cheang's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Psychiatric Associates1011 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheang?
Cares about his patients and takes time to find workable solutions.
About Dr. Jonathan Cheang, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1700083011
Education & Certifications
- De La Salle University Emilio Aguinaldo College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheang works at
Dr. Cheang speaks Tagalog.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.