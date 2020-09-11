See All Radiation Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Jonathan Cheng, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.9 (16)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Cheng, MD

Dr. Jonathan Cheng, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Cheng works at Precision Radiotherapy Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX and Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cheng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Radiotherapy Center
    11950 Galveston Rd Ste 101, Houston, TX 77034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 512-3200
  2. 2
    Clear Skin Cancer Center
    24721 State Highway 249 Ste 100, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 377-1011
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Genesis Cancer Center - Baytown
    1626 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 784-8787
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital Cancer Center
    11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 929-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Adult Development Disorders
Brachytherapy
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Adult Development Disorders
Brachytherapy

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Radiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 11, 2020
    Dr. Cheng and ALL of his staff are extremely professional and helpful in every aspect. They answer all questions and i feel like family. I have recommended them to family and friends. I will always deeply appreciate them for helping me through my treatments. Thanks again! Dan
    Dan George — Sep 11, 2020
    About Dr. Jonathan Cheng, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487824769
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Chino Valley Medical Center
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheng speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

