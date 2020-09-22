Dr. Jonathan Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Cho, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Cho, MD
Dr. Jonathan Cho, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho's Office Locations
Hawaii Cancer Care Inc1329 Lusitana St Ste 307, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 263-5174
Koolau Ear Nose and Throat LLC642 Ulukahiki St Ste 103, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 263-5174
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
Dr. Jonathan Cho and his whole team epitomize professional quality health care. I live on Lanai and is tasked with guiding my recently diagnosed mother who resides in Kaneohe. All communication done remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From the first appointment through now post surgical continuum care, Dr Cho and the crew has risen above to create a quick and thorough workflow complete with an uplifting healing atmosphere. Bottom line, my mother is very very happy. I will always appreciate and remember the professionalism and compassionate care, and try to apply it in my own world. Shout out from Lanai
About Dr. Jonathan Cho, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1174590541
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.