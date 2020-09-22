Overview of Dr. Jonathan Cho, MD

Dr. Jonathan Cho, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Cho works at Hawaii Cancer Care Inc in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.