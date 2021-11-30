See All Neurosurgeons in Libertyville, IL
Dr. Jonathan Citow, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (96)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Citow, MD

Dr. Jonathan Citow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.

Dr. Citow works at American Ctr Spine Neurosurgery in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Waukegan, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Citow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Libertyville Neurosurgery LLC
    712 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 362-1848
  2. 2
    Lmg the Family Doctors
    716 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 362-1848
  3. 3
    Vista Health
    1324 N Sheridan Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 362-1848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Evanston Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • Vista Medical Center East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Nov 30, 2021
    Dr. Citow is an excellent neurosurgeon. I suffered from spinal stenosis and two cysts in the lumbar region of my spine. Using minimally invasive surgery, he performed a hemilaminectomy and removed both a synovial and tarlov cyst. Now almost 3 months later I have absolutely no sciatica pain down my left leg and few aches in my lower back. I had physical therapy which also helped a lot. Dr. Citow gave me back my life. I am now more active and can enjoy doing the things I previously gave up on because of constant pain.
    M. Alsaraf — Nov 30, 2021
    About Dr. Jonathan Citow, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093703571
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

