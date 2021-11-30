Overview of Dr. Jonathan Citow, MD

Dr. Jonathan Citow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Citow works at American Ctr Spine Neurosurgery in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Waukegan, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.