Dr. Jonathan Clapp, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Clapp, MD
Dr. Jonathan Clapp, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Clapp's Office Locations
Main Office5975 S Quebec St Ste 150, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 792-2959
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very caring and professional thank you
About Dr. Jonathan Clapp, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1811153224
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Evanston/northwestern Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- University of Vermont
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clapp accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clapp has seen patients for Acute Postoperative Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Clapp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.