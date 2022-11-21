See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Jonathan Clavell, MD

Urology
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Clavell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Clavell works at Jonathan Clavell, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jonathan Clavell, MD
    1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1504, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 307-2970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Peyronie's Disease
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Peyronie's Disease

Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Orgasmic Disorders Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Scrotum Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
    AARP
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 21, 2022
    All I can say is, guys if you need to have an inplant surgery, do yourself a favor and see this doctor!! He is a specialist in this field and knows exactly what he’s doing! You’ll be treated with dignity and respect and you will be in and out of the hospital and in a few hours. Then in just a few weeks you will experience something you haven’t been able to do in a long time! You wont have a single regret other then not seeing him sooner! Thank you Dr Clavell!!
    Kevin kirk — Nov 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Clavell, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619230869
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
