Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Cole, MD
Dr. Jonathan Cole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Univ. Plastic Surgery Associates Inc.9675 Brighton Way Ste 290, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (818) 575-8000
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Cigna
Dr. Cole is a wonderful internist. He cares deeply about his patients. I saw him initially in 2006 and have been with him ever since. He has accompanied me through several medical emergencies and is someone that I trust implicitly, He takes time to listen to his patients and offers great advice. He visits his patients every day when they are in the hospital and will personally call you when you are in the ER.
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1700925997
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Cole accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
