Dr. Jonathan Congeni, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Congeni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Congeni works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Specialists, Inc.2726 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 455-5011
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very nice Dr. Explains everything well and listens to his patient. Delivers excellent care!
About Dr. Jonathan Congeni, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1558523563
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Congeni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Congeni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Congeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Congeni works at
Dr. Congeni has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Congeni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Congeni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Congeni.
