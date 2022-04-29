Overview

Dr. Jonathan Congeni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Congeni works at Gastroenterology Specialists in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.