Dr. Jonathan Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Cook, MD is a Dermatologist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Cook works at
Locations
-
1
Duke Mohs Surgery5324 McFarland Rd Ste 400, Durham, NC 27707 Directions (919) 419-4945
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
I had a basal cell carcinoma which required MOHS treatment. It was at a spot at the lower end of the nostril, but quite deep (think of an iceberg). I made a number of trips back to the examining room and had many specimens removed. Until the last: the nurse held a mirror to my face, and I nearly fainted-it was a gaping hole in nearly the center of my face. Less than an hour later and with stitches extending from the outer corner of my eye to the upper outside of my nose and down below my mouth to my chin, I emerged, gauze covered and, I must admit, quite anxious. That was almost nine years ago. Today, is no scar. There remains almost nothing to indicate I had half of my face cut and stitched together again. Numerous subsequent doctors, in many places I have lived and worked, have marveled at how well the surgery was done. I cannot recommend Dr. Cook enough-truly. Do not hesitate. He is the best.
About Dr. Jonathan Cook, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1417030669
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.