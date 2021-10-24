Overview of Dr. Jonathan Cooper, MD

Dr. Jonathan Cooper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Cooper works at South Florida ENT Associates in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.