Dr. Jonathan Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Cooper, MD
Dr. Jonathan Cooper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
South Florida ENT Associates601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 407, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 432-6620Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
South Florida ENT Associates2500 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 389-1414Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooper is excellent ENT ! He did checked me due to tinnitus as well as snoring asleep . He runs a test for audiologists and removed my big earwax in my right ears . He explains things about what he found out. I definitely recommended him to any of my family and friends to go with him.
About Dr. Jonathan Cooper, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407856222
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
- New York Medical College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cooper speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.