Dr. Jonathan Coppin, MD

Family Medicine
4.8 (92)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Coppin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.

Dr. Coppin works at MedFirst Primary Care Northeast in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MedFirst Primary Care Northeast
    2130 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 653-2693

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Obesity
Overweight
Pap Smear Abnormalities

Obesity
Overweight
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Bone Disorders
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bunion
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Ear Disorders
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophageal Diseases
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Foot Conditions
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Genital Herpes
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Infections
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
Hammer Toe
Health Screening
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Fluid Test
Kidney Infection
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Rapid Flu Test
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 17, 2022
    I had a fantastic first visit with Dr Coppin. He was attentive, empathetic and knowledgeable. He actually knew about my rare condition and treatment for it. He didn’t judge me and was open to revisiting my current treatment plan to help me live life more fully. His pleasant and open demeanor helped me to feel more comfortable than I usually am during a physician’s office visit. Dr Coppin is first class!
    McE27 — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Coppin, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396188744
    Education & Certifications

    • Scott and White
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    • UTSA
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Coppin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coppin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coppin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coppin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coppin works at MedFirst Primary Care Northeast in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Coppin’s profile.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Coppin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coppin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coppin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coppin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

