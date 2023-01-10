Overview of Dr. Jonathan Cornelius, MD

Dr. Jonathan Cornelius, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Trousdale Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Cornelius works at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.