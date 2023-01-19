Dr. Jonathan Couch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Couch, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Couch, DO
Dr. Jonathan Couch, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Couch works at
Dr. Couch's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Neurosurgery1532 Lone Oak Rd # 143, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 538-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Couch?
I highly recommend Neurosurgeon Dr Jonathan Couch at Mercy health Lourdes Hospital if you have back issues. He’s got a caring spirit, is excellent at his craft and takes whatever time you need to explain what’s going on. His PA Tiffany Cates is a great part of the team and is a great communicator and knows what she is doing. We are fortunate to have such qualified medical providers in western Kentucky!! It adds to our quality of life and makes Paducah a great Place to live, work and retire. He and Tiffany are what makes Our medical community great.
About Dr. Jonathan Couch, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1689808107
Education & Certifications
- 2016
- 2015
- 2009
- PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED
- 2004
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Couch works at
Dr. Couch has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Couch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.