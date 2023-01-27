Dr. Jonathan Courtney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Courtney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Courtney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Courtney's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Surgery Associates1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 125, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 395-5733
Hillsboro Office3313 W Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 571-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After two years of “pain management”, I went to see Dr. Courtney. My hip replacement surgery was very successful and am very happy with the results. The office staff is friendly, helpful and efficient. Thank you.
About Dr. Jonathan Courtney, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1811293053
Education & Certifications
- Insall, Scott Kelly Inst Ortho & Sports Med
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
