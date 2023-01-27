Overview of Dr. Jonathan Courtney, MD

Dr. Jonathan Courtney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Courtney works at Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc. in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.