Dr. Jonathan Courtney, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (68)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Courtney, MD

Dr. Jonathan Courtney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Courtney works at Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc. in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Courtney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Surgery Associates
    1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 125, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 395-5733
  2. 2
    Hillsboro Office
    3313 W Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 571-9500

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 27, 2023
    After two years of “pain management”, I went to see Dr. Courtney. My hip replacement surgery was very successful and am very happy with the results. The office staff is friendly, helpful and efficient. Thank you.
    Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Jonathan Courtney, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1811293053
    Education & Certifications

    • Insall, Scott Kelly Inst Ortho &amp; Sports Med
    • Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
    • Sackler School Of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
