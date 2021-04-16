Dr. Covey accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonathan Covey, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Covey, MD is a Mental Hygiene Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Mental Hygiene Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Locations
- 1 620 Southpointe Ct Ste 215, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 867-5309
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Covey cares. He doesn't convey that he cares by emoting, because his job is to find meds that are appropriate for your treatment. His does this very well. He assesses the situation, asks the right questions, adjusts things if needed, and doesn't laugh at my jokes.
About Dr. Jonathan Covey, MD
- Mental Hygiene Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1639105638
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Stanford University
