Overview of Dr. Jonathan Criss, MD

Dr. Jonathan Criss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Criss works at Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute, Wellington, FL in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Foreign Body Removal from Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.