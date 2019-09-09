Dr. Jonathan Criss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Criss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Criss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Criss, MD
Dr. Jonathan Criss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Criss' Office Locations
Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute1717 W Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 737-5500
Florida Eye Boca Raton9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 204, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 451-4514
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Glaucoma surgery with complications. Dr. Criss was always there for me. He is an extremely talented Doctor and in my case really went that extra mile to fix my eye. Happy to say I am getting better. Relieved to say that Dr. Criss is there if so need him.
About Dr. Jonathan Criss, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851457444
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Criss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Criss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Criss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Criss has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Criss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Criss speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Criss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Criss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Criss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Criss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.