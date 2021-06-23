Dr. Jonathan Cross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Cross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Cross, MD
Dr. Jonathan Cross, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cross works at
Dr. Cross' Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Neuroscience Institute20801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 201, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 682-2670
-
2
Memorial Neuroscience Institute21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 360, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 682-2670
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cross?
Dr Cross is an excellent doctor and has helped me tremendously in decreasing my migraines.
About Dr. Jonathan Cross, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1336146927
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hospital
- Jackson Meml Hospital
- Jackson Meml Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cross works at
Dr. Cross has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cross speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.