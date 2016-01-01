Dr. Jonathan Dacosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dacosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Dacosta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Dacosta, MD
Dr. Jonathan Dacosta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Dacosta's Office Locations
Kidney & Hypertension Specialists of Miami1190 NW 95th St Ste 207, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 835-7045Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Dacosta, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1275890170
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dacosta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dacosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dacosta has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dacosta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dacosta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dacosta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dacosta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dacosta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.