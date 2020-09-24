See All Ophthalmologists in West Hills, CA
Dr. Jonathan Davidorf, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathan Davidorf, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Davidorf, MD

Dr. Jonathan Davidorf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Davidorf works at Davidorf Eye Group in West Hills, CA with other offices in Sylmar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Corneal Diseases and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Davidorf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Davidorf Eye Group
    7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 190, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 883-0112
  2. 2
    Olive View Medical Center-Srgy
    14445 Olive View Dr # 6124, Sylmar, CA 91342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 364-3194

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nearsightedness
Corneal Diseases
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Nearsightedness
Corneal Diseases
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Davidorf?

    Sep 24, 2020
    Very professional environment. The staff and doctors in this practice are friendly, supportive and I felt cared for from start to finish.
    Phil Johnson — Sep 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Davidorf, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Davidorf, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Davidorf to family and friends

    Dr. Davidorf's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Davidorf

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Davidorf, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Davidorf, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023105160
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Inst Zaldivar
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • OH State University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Davidorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davidorf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davidorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davidorf has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Corneal Diseases and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Davidorf, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.