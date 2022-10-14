Dr. Jonathan Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Davidson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Davidson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2210 Del Paso Rd Ste B, Sacramento, CA 95834 Directions (916) 561-0530
-
2
Sacramento Community Clinic - Assembly Court5524 Assembly Ct, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 642-1867
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davidson?
The Dr. and staff are awesome very professional. They had me in and out in no time. Thanks Dr. Davidson
About Dr. Jonathan Davidson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1295891224
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
