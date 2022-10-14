See All Gastroenterologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Jonathan Davidson, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (73)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Davidson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    2210 Del Paso Rd Ste B, Sacramento, CA 95834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 561-0530
  2. 2
    Sacramento Community Clinic - Assembly Court
    5524 Assembly Ct, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 642-1867

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Dysphagia
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Oct 14, 2022
    The Dr. and staff are awesome very professional. They had me in and out in no time. Thanks Dr. Davidson
    Anna — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Davidson, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295891224
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davidson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

